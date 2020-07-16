Entertainment

I spent over GH¢400K on my house - Zionfelix shares success story

Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, appeared on the Delay Show and he has shared his success story.

According to the blogger who turned 29 a few days ago, he has roughly spent over GH¢400,000 on his new house.



Zion whom Delay described as the richest Ghanaian blogger has said that all his income is from his blogging job.



Speaking about his career, he said “I’ve been blogging for the past nine years, asked if there is money in blogging he replied ‘it depends on you the individual and if I say there’s no money in it, that will be a lie”.



“it will be difficult to calculate but I am sure, it will be more than GH400,000 because I have spent so much to furnish it”, he told Delay in Twi.

According to the blogger he has advanced plans to build another house because he wants to venture into real estate.



Zionfelix also delved more into his personal life during the 20 minutes plus conversation with Delay and you can watch it in the video below.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.