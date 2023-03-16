1
'I spent over N50 million on my girlfriend in 2 years' - Joeboy

Joeboy Singer Joeboy

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian artiste, Joeboy in a recent interview with Pulse stated that he has spent a whopping 50 million naira and more on his girlfriend in two years.

According to him, he is a lover boy who likes to spoil his woman.

“You’re right. I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million Naira," he disclosed in the interview.

His latest statement has attracted several reactions from fans and social media users.

