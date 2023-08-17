I sponsored Samini’s music career when I was 14 years old – Ayisha Modi

Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi

Ayisha Modi has once again made some revelations, and this time around, the socialite has disclosed that she sponsored the music career of one of Ghana’s talented musicians, Samini, when she was 14 years old.

According to her, by the age of 14, she had mingled with musicians like Samini, and through that, she used any money she earned to sponsor the musician's career, which included paying for studio sessions, among others.



Ayisha Modi said that she most of the time used the money given to her by her mother to cater for other things at home to do such benevolent acts.



In an interview on OBI TV and shared by thosecalledcelebss on Instagram, she said: “By the age of 14, I used to walk with musicians like Samini, and I used to sponsor Samini’s music career. I paid for their studio time anytime they had a studio session. Sometimes, when my mother sends me on an errand to the market, I use the money to sponsor Samini, then I will lie to her that the money got missing.”



The socialite further stated her reason for doing that, and in her words, it was not about the artiste but a gift from God.



“It was not about Samini; this is a gift from God. I give to people who are talented and have brighter futures but are unable to fund their careers because no one knows what the future holds,” Ayisha Modi told the host.

Aside from sponsoring Samini’s career, Ayisha Modi also revealed that she was responsible for taking care of her family any time her mother was away.



She also bragged of having GHC20,000 (200 million) at the age of 13 years.



“By the age of 13, I was the one taking care of the family when my mother was not around. By the age of 13, if you ask me for GHC20,000 (200 million), I would be able to provide such an amount of money”, she stated.



Check out the video below





ED/NOQ



Watch the latest episode of Moans and cuddles below:







