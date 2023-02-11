0
Menu
Entertainment

I stand for truth; I'm not paid to attack celebrities - Tiktoker Time

Video Archive
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian content creator and brand influencer Time has explained why he might not accept an offer to wrongfully attack a celebrity when paid to do so.

In an interview on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV, the popular Tiktoker told Paula Amma Broni that he stands for truth.

For this reason, he will not love to denigrate someone's brand.

Although some influential people on social media have admitted to being paid to attack key personalities, Time told GhanaWeb that he is yet to have such an encounter.

"They don't come, they won't come because they feel if they come, I will let the cat out of the bag...my content is not biased. I think that will put them off but they should try and see (laughs)."

He added: "I might end up using their issues as content...I stand for truth. Your content must have some authenticity. I deal with social issues, things that bother people. I couldn't have any personal interest just to go after one particular person."

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi