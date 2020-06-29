Entertainment

I started #DontLeaveMeChallenge, yours was nonfa - Nigeria’s Josh2Funny tells Ghana’s Ajeezay

A viral online challenge #Dontleavemechallenge has led to a tug of war between two popular comedians on the continent, both of whom claim credit for the challenge’s popularity.

The #DontLeaveMeChallenge which was originally credited to Nigerian Comedian Josh2Funny, has had its roots in doubt, as Ghanaian comedian Ajeezay says he started the challenge years ago, but under a different name.



According to Ajeezay, he started the “nonfa challenge”, which was very similar to Josh2Funny's #DontLeaveMeChallenge, but unfortunately, it didn't catch on because Ghanaians do not support good things.



The host of Joy Prime’s morning show Jay Foley after listening to Ajeezay’s complaints decided to call Josh2funny via zoom, to respond on live TV.

“I want to make people understand the difference between the information circulating,” the Nigerian comedian said.



“I never started pun, I never started nonfa as you people call it. I started the style that people are doing right now, the #DontLeaveMeChallenge. I was the first person to bring a hypeman to it, I was the first person to say #DontLeaveMe in my videos which made someone watch and it went viral. I know that Ajeezay has made something similar before [but his never caught on]”.



“Nobody started wordplay. But that style, #DontLeaveMeChallenge was started by me, I and my friend, so that's what people are having fun with. So, don't feel played or feel like they are overriding you. I will not do that to my brother”.

