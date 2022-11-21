I started doing music at Konongo Zongo as a dancehall artiste – Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Ghana’s fast-rising musician, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong famously known as Black Sherif has disclosed the first genre of music he started doing in his music career.

According to Blacko who was born and raised at Konongo Zongo in the Ashanti Region, he started doing dancehall from the unset because the genre had a big impact on the youth in his vicinity.



\Speaking all the way from London in a virtual interview on Asaase Radio in Accra, Black Sherif said his mother introduced him to Highlife but his father introduced him to Reggae music.



“When I started doing music the first song I wrote was dancehall so I would say that I was a dancehall artiste back then at Konongo Zongo,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye.

He continued “The truth is that most of the youth in my vicinity when I was growing up used to listen to dancehall music so it had a big impact on me as well.



“In fact dancehall music is so huge among the youth in the Zongos across the country but my mum first made me listen to Highlife songs and my dad mostly listened to reggae music,” he told the host.