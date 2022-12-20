I started my music career in primary five - Pappy Kojo

Rapper Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian rapper and hiplife artiste, Jason Gaisie, popularly known as Pappy Kojo, has revealed that his music career took off as a youngster in Primary five.

Born in Italy, Pappy Kojo was sent to Ghana by his parents in 1990 to live with his grandmother in the city of Takoradi, for ten years for which he found and developed his passion for music.



“Music started while growing up in Takoradi” he reiterated. Two musicians that he admired while growing up he stated were Reggie Rockstone and Obrafour.



The “Awoa” hitmaker revealed in an interview on a 24-hour digital channel segment, Culture Daily, that he attained his elementary, and primary education at Ridge International School during his stay in Ghana. The 33-year-old rapper reminisced about his time at Ridge International and tagged it as fun, free and careless.



“Every time I go to Ridge International, I break down, there are so many great memories there; If I was given the chance to go back in time to spend ten minutes back at Ridge International, I would take it. Rap was rap, the competition, the messing, everything was genuine,” he said.

The Hiplife artiste revealed that he was known as “Teifour Weezy” back in the day. The origin behind that name being was one of his iconic artistes, Obrafour and the title “Weezy” a name he considered suitable to complete his search for a stage name.



“In Takoradi what Tei means is you take too much of it and I liked the “four” in Obrafour, so I picked it.”



He later made it known that being inspired by an autobiographical film which contains elements of globally known American rapper, Eminem titled “8 Mile” made him start making demo and records at studios as well engaging in rap battles.