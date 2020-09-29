I started smoking at age 6, wee is my food and everything – King Ayisoba

Ghanaian traditional musician, Albert Apoozore, well known as King Ayisoba, has revealed that he started smoking marijuana at a very tender age.

He told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that he began smoking marijuana otherwise known as ‘wee’ at the age of six (6).



The ‘I Want To See My Father’ composer averred he has a taste for weed and he has not encountered any problem since he started using it.



He believes his blood is compatible with wee-and it has been a constant substance that he uses.



However, King Ayisoba disclosed that alcohol is not his favourite as marijuana.



He explained that he only takes drinks with a small percentage of alcohol but weed, on the other hand, is his everything.

The popular traditional musician argued wee does not make people suffer mental challenges.



He, however, advised people to stop consuming it if it is not compatible with their blood.



He disputed that alcohol, most especially; ‘akpeteshie’ – a local alcoholic drink – has negative health implications more than wee.



