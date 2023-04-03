3
Entertainment

I still hate Kuami Eugune because he is a liar - Fotocopy

Fotocopy And Kuami Eugene Fotocopy has previously accused Kuami Eugene of denying him a collaboration

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kallai Nana Qwaachi, better known in showbiz as Foto Copy, has reiterated his hatred for Kuami Eugene.

Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment, the youngest Ghanaian musician stated that he despises the musician because he is a liar.

"Yes, I said I disliked him, and I still do, because he is a liar," he said.

When asked about Kuami Eugene’s reaction to the situation, he stated, “I don’t really want to talk about him because I know he is a liar.”

On Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM, he was speaking to the sit-in host, Apostle Enoch Boateng.

Photo Copy When asked about his relationship with Kuami Eugene, he stated “I don’t want to bring up Kwami Eugene."

Meanwhile, he has revealed that he is regarded as a school superstar.

He claims that his rise to fame has made his peers regard him as a celebrity.

