I stopped reading messages on social media due to death threats - Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay has opened up about the challenges she faced when she came into the music industry, including receiving death threats and missing opportunities due to social media backlash.

Speaking on Hitz FM on March 11, 2024, Wendy Shay said she faced a lot of criticism and negativity from some people who used fake accounts to bully her online.



She said she could not even find or trace them, and that some of them were created just to harass her.



“I faced a lot of backlash when I started music. I had death threats and all of that on social media when I came into the industry. You can't even find them. We traced some of the accounts and realized that most of them were accounts that were created just to bully me,” she said.



Wendy Shay revealed that she stopped responding to messages on social media due to the situation.



This, she said, caused her to miss a message from music producer Trilla who wanted to feature her, because she was not reading her comments due to the backlash.

“I got a message from Trilla, and at that time it was new, and they wanted to put me on, but I missed it. That's why we decided that I'm going to have my team members also have logins into my account,” she said.



She said she was not deterred by the haters, and that she was focused on her music and her fans.



She said she was grateful for the support and love she received from her loyal followers and that she was working on some new projects that would blow their minds.



ID/ ADG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.