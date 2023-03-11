I stopped smoking not because of society but on health grounds – Afia Schwarzenegger

Media personality cum actress Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that she doesn't live her life to please others but rather to fulfil her own needs.

Publicly admitting to being a one-time addicted smoker, she disclosed that she no longer smokes not because of societal pressure but on personal health grounds.



“I don’t think anybody knows me more than my children, and I also don’t think anybody knows my children more than myself. So, what will you tell children who know my weakness and my strength?



“That their mother used to drink? I have not stopped drinking so when I say I used to drink it is bullshit.



“I used to smoke (and) my children knew it. I stopped smoking not because of society. Hello, hello, I didn’t do it for you," she said speaking to the camera in an interview with blogger Zino Felix in Berlin, Germany.



She stated that the decision to quit smoking was “because I got so many issues…I stopped smoking because of my health. I had breathing issues and so many issues. I’m not the type of person who’s that strong,” she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger noted that she didn't receive any pastor-related advice to quit smoking; rather, she simply made the decision to stop when she woke up one particular morning.



“For me, it is not any pastor that sat me down to advise me against smoking. Nobody told me to stop smoking, I woke up and I said, you know what, cigarette is out.



“And for drinking, I stopped then I went back, I will stop again and still go back and they (her children) knew it," she added.







