I strongly believe things would change after Funny Face saw his children – Baby mama

Comedian Funny Face and his family

Vanessa, the mother of Funny Face’s children has commented on his condition.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Vanessa stated that Funny Face has no problem.



She said he is okay and he was just missing his children.



Now that he has seen them, Vanessa strongly believes that things would change.



She confirmed that Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu told them it will be helpful if they visit him because Funny Face seems to have missed the children.



Vanessa added a ‘legal consult’ of Funny Face also contacted her and revealed how he always mentions her name.

According to her, she thought it wise to visit him with the kids following these interactions.



No matter what, Vanessa said Funny Face is the father of her children, so she cares about his wellbeing.



Watch a snippet of the interview below:



