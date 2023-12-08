I supported the Free SHS policy, not the NPP - Cwesi Oteng clarifies

Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng

Ghanaian gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has reiterated his reasons for endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Speaking on the New Day show with Berla Mundi on December 8, Cwesi Oteng clarified that he rather endorsed the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy propounded by the NPP, not the party.



“I don't think the opportunity to afford education to millions of kids is a wrong policy. Of course, we've seen where money goes and where money pass. And so if a country says that they're giving free education to children, it's something to support. I support policy,” he said.



Cwesi Oteng emphasized that he was not in support of the NPP and was not a member of the party. Add that he just sided with their flagship policy, hence the support.



“I'm not a party person and I've always said it... I don't have a party card. I'm a policy person. If there's a policy that I think I don't believe in, I’ll not vote,” he clarified.



Cwesi Oteng campaigned for the NPP and its flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo, in the 2016 elections and subsequently in the 2020 elections.

Despite the backlash from supporters, he remained adamant in his stance and stated that he never regrets voting for the party.



