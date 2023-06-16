0
I suspect Yul is cheating on me – Second wife

Yul Adochie And 2nd Wife Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Judy, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, has expressed suspicion her hubby is having an extramarital affair.

She explained what sparked her suspicion in a video uploaded on Yul’s Facebook page.

She can be heard in the video complaining her hubby had not returned home by 2 am and failed to pick up calls despite repeated attempts to reach him.

Yul Edochie arrived while she was lamenting and she challenged him for arriving home so late.

But the actor failed to provide her with a compelling justification for arriving home late.

She then asked him if he was having an extramarital affair to which he offered no definitive response.

Judy, who evidently has access to her husband’s Facebook account, posted the video with the caption: “I suspect Yul has a girlfriend and he’s hiding it. See what happened last night. Is it fair?”

It’s unclear, though, whether there’s ‘turmoil in utopia’ or if it was simply one of their eccentric social media posts which they’ve been actively engaged in lately.

