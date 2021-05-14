'I sympathize with the NPP' – Captain Smart reveals

Ghanaian journalist, Captain Smart

Popular Ghanaian journalist, Captain Smart has revealed that he is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He made this revelation in an interview with KSM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



According to him, he sympathizes with the NPP.



Captain Smart stressed that he loves them [NPP], but he won’t keep quiet when they are not doing the right thing.



The vocal journalist was not happy about the ruling party’s failure to deliver its promises to Ghanaians.

He made an example of how he is struggling to get water at his residence, meanwhile, the Vice President made a promise to end such a challenge when they come to power.



Captain Smart was recently suspended by the management of Angel Broadcasting Network for how he comments on national issues.



Watch a section of his interview with KSM below:



