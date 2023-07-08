0
Menu
Entertainment

I think I am the first Ghanaian artiste to fly in a private jet to another country - Eduwoji

Video Archive
Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Eduwoji, well-known for his hit song 'Yenko Nkoaa,' has revealed that during the peak of his career, he had the unique opportunity to fly in a private jet to another country, making him the first Ghanaian musician to do so.

In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Abrantepa on the E-Forum show, Eduwoji recounted his extraordinary experience and contemplated whether it marked a significant milestone in his career.

Reflecting on the occasion, Eduwoji stated, "Let me put it this way, I don't know if anyone had taken a private jet at the time I did.

“I can say I am the first artiste to fly in a private jet to another country. It's not like I am bragging, and I don't know if anyone has still done that."

During the interview, the artist also expressed his gratitude and gave a special mention, saying, "Big shoutouts to that president. Micky shoutouts. Micky is the president's last son."

The revelation about flying in a private jet emerged as Eduwoji discussed the challenges he faced following the success of his popular song 'Yenko Nkoaa.'

ADA/OGB

You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula