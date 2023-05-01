I thought we were giving God praise; Sarkodie never disclosed political agenda on 'Happy Day' - Kuami Eugene

When rapper Sarkodie reached out to Kuami Eugene for a feature on his song 'Happy Day', he made the latter believe that it was a song meant to give praise to God, only for Kuami to find out on set the political motivation behind the project.

With barely a month into the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana, Sarkodie released 'Happy Day' where he indirectly endorsed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party with the lyric 'Nana Toaso'.



Kuami Eugene, after the release of the viral tune, declared that he had no idea what he had gotten himself into, as it wasn't his intention to be on a campaign song that could affect his brand.



"I had no idea that was the direction it was going to. Sarkodie will bear witness to the fact that he sent me the song with the first rap 'It is a beautiful brand new day'. That was all I had and so I was supposed to create a hook that matches that. His idea was like giving praise to God, and so I wrote a chorus that was giving praise to God, and so I had no idea that it was going to turn into something controversial in the media," he disclosed in an interview on the Delay Show in April 2023.



A section of Ghanaians have always maintained that Kuami played victim to escape backlash. He has however denied the claim and proven his innocence.



"It was on set when I heard the second verse, I was taken by surprise, I turned to my manager and we both laughed. It is not my conversation to have, it should be my label and Sarkodie's label...he didn't send me the 'Nana Toaso' part, I could have given him a call," he noted.

The mother of the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year was among the many who felt disappointed in Kuami Eugene for allegedly getting himself into politics at the peak of his career.



"My mum phoned me and questioned why I was getting myself involved in politics because I had just started. She told me that Sarkodie had spent 10 years in the game already and I was just getting started. I told her that I had no idea."



Sarkodie, on the other hand, has not confirmed that his popular song 'Happy Day' was truly an endorsement of the NPP's presidential candidate, despite the speculations.







