'I told him about this prophecy' - Adu Safowah reacts to Dr Kwaku Oteng's son's suspension

Actress Adu Safowah has claimed that she foresaw the 'misfortune' that has befallen Samuel Kofi Acheampong, the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and forewarned him.

Samuel nicknamed Bronzy is the son of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng the founder of Angel Group of Companies.



The Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kwaku Oteng in a letter signed by himself announced the suspension and demotion of his son, Samuel Kofi Acheampong.



Parts of an internal memo sent to the young businessman read: "Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 November, 2022 at Adonko Factory, Kronum-Abuohia in Kumasi took a decision to suspend Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong, the Chief Executive Officer of ABN for a month without pay effective December 02, 2022.



"Further, the Board has relieved him of his role as the CEO of ABN to General Manager, Angel FM - Kumasi. His new role takes effect from January 02, 2023."



Reacting to the latest development, Adu Safowah famed for featuring in a commercial for one of Dr Kwaku Oteng'sproducts expressed shock and detailed how she had predicted the 'sacking' which came to her as a prophecy to the CEO.

"Ohh I told bronzy this prophecy. Awww I am hurt. Awwwww why," read Safowah's comment under a post made by blogger, 1957News in connection to Samuel's demotion from CEO of ABN to General Manger of Angel FM, Kumasi.



