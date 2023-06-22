I took a break from acting because Richie asked me to - Lawyer Nti

Actor, Lawyer Nti

Renowned for his side-splitting performance in the hit TV series 'Kejetia vs. Makola,' Lawyer Nti has opened up about the reason behind his temporary absence from the screen and expressed his enthusiasm for an exciting new project.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the actor revealed that he took a break from acting at the advice of Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment.



The purpose of the hiatus was to build anticipation among his fans, allowing them to eagerly await his return.



During this time, he collaborated with Lynx Entertainment to create a hilarious TV series titled 'Prophet Baddo.'



"We had a meeting, and Richie told me to shelve acting for a while so Ghanaians would miss me while we prepared to bring out our new television series, Prophet Baddo," Lawyer Nti shared.

He acknowledged the success of this strategy, as Ghanaians became curious about his whereabouts.



Now that the new series is ready, he believes they will finally discover what he has been up to during his absence.



'Prophet Baddo' promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of education, information, suspense, and entertainment.



The script for the four-part series was crafted by Richie Mensah himself. It follows the humorous yet intense journey of an ordinary man who unexpectedly transforms into a prophet, seeking an escape from his troubles.

To bring this story to life, 'Prophet Baddo' features a talented ensemble cast, including Fiifi Coleman, Princess Nkrumah, Andy Tetteh, Andrew Tandoh, Henry Agbai, and other seasoned actors. Their collaborative performances are bound to leave viewers in fits of laughter.



Regarding the release of 'Prophet Baddo,' Lawyer Nti unveiled the premiere plans, stating, "The series is set to premiere exclusively at the Silverbird Cinemas, followed by a screening at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi on Thursday, July 22. It will then start showing on Lynx TV from July 23."



Produced by Tigon Creative Studios, an affiliate company of Lynx TV and Lynx Entertainment, 'Prophet Baddo' promises to deliver a winning combination of comedy, suspense, and entertainment. With the highly anticipated return of Lawyer Nti to the screen, fans eagerly await the laughter and entertainment that 'Prophet Baddo' will undoubtedly provide.



As Lawyer Nti humorously remarked, "Now that the new series is ready, I believe they will know where I have been all this while." This statement perfectly captures the excitement and curiosity surrounding his comeback. With the premiere of 'Prophet Baddo' on the horizon, audiences can expect an uproarious experience that will keep them thoroughly entertained.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, Talkertainment and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:





















ADA/FNOQ