I tried to stop Cecilia Marfo from disgracing Joyce Blessing – OB Nartey

Popular radio presenter, Kwame OB Narty has given a detailed account about Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing’s issue.
The veteran gospel musician in a video published earlier by Zionfelix.net took Joyce Blessing’s microphone when she was performing at an event.
After she had access to the microphone, Cecilia told Joyce to go back to her husband.
Speaking to ZionFelix in an interview after the incident, OB Nartey, who was the MC of the program said he tried to stop Cecilia Marfo.
The Vision 1 FM presenter stated that Cecilia came with a force and when he questioned her, she retorted that he shouldn’t stop her and she quickly took Joyce’s microphone.
He explained that the event was a ‘Unity Concert’ organized by Dr Kwame Kyei in Kumasi.
Many people have condemned Cecilia Marfo’s action following the incident.
Listen to OB Nartey’s account below
- This is madness - Music producer jabs Cecilia Marfo for snatching microphone from Joyce Blessing
- Interesting reactions greet Cecilia Marfo, Joyce Blessing 'microphone snatching' brouhaha
- Lady at the centre of Joyce Blessing's divorce controversy reacts to Cecilia Marfo's 'go back' order
- Don't blame me for Joyce Blessing's 'stupid divorce' - Jullie Jay-Kanz barks at social media user
- Joyce Blessing’s former PA scripts birthday message for musician's ex-husband
- Read all related articles