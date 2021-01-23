I tried to stop Cecilia Marfo from disgracing Joyce Blessing – OB Nartey

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing

Popular radio presenter, Kwame OB Narty has given a detailed account about Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing’s issue.

The veteran gospel musician in a video published earlier by Zionfelix.net took Joyce Blessing’s microphone when she was performing at an event.



After she had access to the microphone, Cecilia told Joyce to go back to her husband.



Speaking to ZionFelix in an interview after the incident, OB Nartey, who was the MC of the program said he tried to stop Cecilia Marfo.



The Vision 1 FM presenter stated that Cecilia came with a force and when he questioned her, she retorted that he shouldn’t stop her and she quickly took Joyce’s microphone.

He explained that the event was a ‘Unity Concert’ organized by Dr Kwame Kyei in Kumasi.



Many people have condemned Cecilia Marfo’s action following the incident.



Listen to OB Nartey’s account below



