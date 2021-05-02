I turned down Osofo Dadzie’s proposal because he was a married man – Veteran actress

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Mercy Offei has recounted her days as a member of the popular 70’s drama group, Osofo Dadzie.

In a recent interview, the member of the now-defunct drama group which is known to have toured countries as well as becoming a regular feature on national television, said he turned down a love proposal from the lead actor in their series because he was a married man.



“Relationships within the group was not my thing, I preferred outside. The one person who tried to have his way with me was Osofo Dadzie and Kojo Kwakye was his contractor. I would then threaten them to leave if they don’t stop. He had a wife and because of that I needed to look elsewhere," she recalled.



Madam Offei joined Osofo Dadzie in 1974 and stayed with the group for almost 17 years before leaving.



According to her, she gave up being in the drama group when she had a calling from God to propagate His word.

She thus dedicated herself to work for God and rose to become a Deaconess of the Church of Pentecost within the Lartebiokorshie District.



The 72-year-old retired as a Deaconess in 2009.



Watch the interview with Madam Grace Offei below:



