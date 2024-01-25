I use my phone to shoot my music videos - Sarfo Newman

Safo Newman is a up and coming Ghanaian musician

New Ghanaian sensation Safo Newman has detailed his music journey and how he makes and records his own songs himself.

Safo Newman came to the limelight after his November 2023 release titled Akokoa (Child), which rebuked religious hypocrisy and the maltreatment of foster children, became popular on social media, garnering the interest and admiration of various personalities, including Sarkodie and Da’Hammer.



Speaking to TV3’s Giovanni Caleb, Safo Newman disclosed that he went into music upon graduation. He added that he was responsible for making and releasing his own songs including shooting the music videos for it.



“After my university education, I realized that I have a musical talent and I had to develop it. So I developed it from that time on and then started releasing some of my songs," he disclosed.



Quizzed about how he produces his music video, he stated that he records and edits the video on his phone.



“Yeah, I use an Infinix phone for the video,” he said.

Newman, who is also Career Technology teacher at a JHS school in Accra hails from Sekyere Kwaman in the Ashanti Region. Performing mostly in the Twi dialect of the Akan language, Newman also has an album titled Early Music, comprising of his first singles. The tape was engineered by one Kwesi Plus Production



ID/NOQ



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.