I used coronavirus period to write more amazing songs – Akwaboah

Multi-talented instrumentalist, songwriter and performing artiste, Akwaboah Jnr. has disclosed to Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he has been using the coronavirus pandemic times to write a lot of amazing songs.

Whilst many artistes are whining over the difficulties and hardships the coronavirus pandemic has brought on them, Akwaboah Jnr. has rather used the opportunities in the difficulties to his advantage.



“Definitely it has had have effects on all of us because our President put a ban on public gatherings. It is shows that we perform to get money to feed ourselves so the ban has affected us somehow because of the mere fact that you can’t actually go out to perform”.



He revealed that as compared to other artistes who often crave to go out to party, he is a reserved indoor person who normally concentrates his efforts in writing good songs for the listening pleasure of his followers.

“But as for me I’m really an indoor person so I devoted a lot of time to write more amazing songs and do other interesting stuffs. So yes the coronavirus has had an effect on us but in terms of music and business-wise, I have really benefited from this pandemic times”.



‘Number One’ hitmaker, Akwaboah Jnr. launched his music career in 2013 but in April 2010 he won songwriter of the year award at the Ghana Music Awards for writing SP Kofi Sarpong’s ‘Ayeyi Ndwom’ which became an instant hit.

