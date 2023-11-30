I used to be a teacher - Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel artiste Diana Asamoah has surprisingly revealed that she was a school teacher, contrary to her previous portrayal of being uneducated.

In an interview on Hitz FM's morning show, "Daybreak Hitz," with host Andy Dosty, she shared that her father, a teacher, influenced her to enter the teaching profession after completing elementary school in 1987.



According to her, during those times, pupil teachers were employed, and Diana Asamoah's father wanted her to learn tailoring in Kumasi. However, due to a lack of resources, she considered selling items like beans and soap.



Her father, concerned for her safety, suggested she become a substitute teacher at Saint Monica's school and she was later appointed as a full-time substitute teacher.



"You know, in those days, they employed pupil teachers. When I completed school, my father wanted me to learn how to sew clothes in Kumasi but he had not bought the sewing machine and other things I needed at that time so I thought of selling beans, soap, and other items. However, he did not like the idea of me moving around people's houses to sell. He feared that I could be raped.



“He then told me that a pupil teacher at Saint Monica's school was going for further studies at the training college so I should go and replace the teacher for the time being. When they noticed that I was doing well, they made me a 'substitute teacher' for every teacher that was absent," she noted.

Diana Asamoah disclosed that she taught several subjects including English Language and Geography among others. She added that none of her students failed any of their exams.



