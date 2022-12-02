I used to collect corn and palm nuts as ticket for my shows - Nacee

Songwriter and Producer, Nacee

An Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Songwriter and Producer, Nana Osei well known in the Music Industry as Nacee has revealed that he used to take corn and palm nuts as a ticket for his concert.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show concerning the early stages of his career, the Producer revealed that, he used to organize concerts and played the drums made from metal cans, whereas corn and palm nuts were collected as gate fees.



“I was playing, like staging my own concert which the gate fee, you will pay, I take corn. You will pay with corn or palm nut. You see those are the things I collect as the gate fee. I have my own drum set which I built, made from mental containers. And I will be singing some of the songs of Nana Ampadu and all of them. We will be singing the songs and when we finish, we do our play. I will collect the corn before you enter. You know over there; those are mostly in the village. So, corns and yams and those are the easiest things so you collect them. Some three, some two, then we sell them”, he stated.



Nacee however asserted that poverty and the language barrier prevented him from pursuing his dream of joining the army.

“When I was growing up, one of the professions that I really, mostly I admire to become a military person. If I see them in their uniform, oh my God. I tell you. Yes, there is a bit of love from our former resident. May he rest in peace. And also, from there, there is a brother or let’s say a cousin of mine, is it the scout or something, something? We all see him in that military dress and the way they train and the discipline, and I kind of, I wanted to belong to such a group of people. And also, I can have that kind of discipline. Not really, I can’t really say yes or no. Because for us, we were not too fortunate because of where we schooled. I mean from the village, immediately you finish from there, you come to Accra. And I mean after Junior High, the majority of us, we can’t even speak English. So, imagine, what are you going to do if some of your friends are even entering into this military or any, you don’t even know’.



The 'Mpaebo' hitmaker stated that he started his music career at an early age because he said he could not further his education after Junior High school.



This he said “Did you say JHS, were, JHS, that’s all. That is the mystery of God. That’s what God can do. So, after JSS then we started, I told my mum that I want to go to music school. Yes, because where I was coming, I started this music thing from my younger age”, he added.