I used to fight karate on the streets before my encounter with God - Akesse Brempong

Ghanaian gospel musician, Akesse Brempong has opened up about his reluctance to become a pastor and how he eventually accepted God's call into the ministry.

In an exclusive interview with Joy Prime's Celeb Biz, the 'Victory' hitmaker said that he was not interested in the ministry when he first heard God's voice calling him.



He described himself as a "funky young man" who did not find the ministry appealing or attractive.



“I was a funky young man, and at the time, pastoring wasn’t that funky. When you hear about pastors, you’ll see people in cassocks, some with long chains.



"I wasn’t so amused by the kind of pastors I was seeing. It wasn’t something I wanted to be until I came in contact with Precious Hayman,” he said.



He said that before his encounter with God in Kumasi, he was into gang violence and had engaged in fights.

“Before I had my encounter with God in high school, I was in primary school, I was the rowdy boy leading gangs in Kumasi. I was quite into it.



"I had done some karate, and of course, if you do karate as a young man, you have to show some skills and break some legs. We’ve done all that until my encounter in high school.”



Akesse Brempong then revealed that he had a personal encounter with God at the age of 17 when he was in high school.



“My mother told me that there were prophetic words that had gone ahead of me while I was in the womb about my destiny and all of that, but she was never keen about it.



"But when I went to Kumasi High School and had my encounter and started following the will of God for my life, it was not too long after conversion, after I had my encounter with God, that I started entering into leadership positions in high school," he indicated.

Akesse Brempong went on to become a gospel recording artiste in 2014. He rose to fame with his hit single 'Crazy Love', which won him the Discovery of the Year 2014 award at the Africa Gospel Music Awards UK



He is married to Benedicta Akesse-Brempong and they have two children. He is also a lecturer at the Department of Communication, Pentecost University, Ghana.



