I used to heap my breasts with foam, but I changed after meeting McBrown - Aba Dope

Aba Dope is a popular TikTok influencer

Popular media personality and TikTok influencer, Aba Dope, has recounted how veteran actress, Nana Ama McBrown impacted her life after monitoring her style of dressing.

According to her narration, she used to dress indecently by wearing short skirts and tight jeans.



She added that she used to heap her breasts with foam to be appealing to the public but she shunned doing so after getting to know how her role model, Nana Ama McBrown's dressing style.



She indicated that her desire to be like McBrown made her copy certain things about her, especially her style of dressing.



“I learnt some things about McBrown and she knows I copy her a lot. I see her as my mentor and when I see a mentor, I want to live an exemplary life to be like her. Previously I used to wear short skirts and tight dresses. I used to showcase my breasts too.



"Even if it's not coming out, I would use foam to heap it meanwhile I was very uncomfortable. So I go to McBrown’s page to monitor her outfits and how she dresses and learnt from her, she knows about it,” she said while speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb.

She also narrated how she got to know McBrown personally through an interview invitation, "I wanted to know her [McBrown] but I wasn’t in a rush. One day she called to interview me and we got to meet. I told her about her being my role model and how I have been copying her as well.”



She further stated, “When I got the opportunity to work at Media General I decided to change my lifestyle because I am a role model now.”



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



