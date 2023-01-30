I used to help my mother sell by singing for her female customers - Camidoh reveals

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh

Sugarcane artiste, Raphael Kofi Attachie, popularly known as Camidoh, has disclosed how his singing talent helped in promoting his mother’s business.

As a child, the singer said he assisted his mother who was a headmistress for Ola Girls Senior High School to sell drinks and snacks.



In a myjoyonline.com report, he stated that the majority of the students bought his mother's stuff and constantly wanted to hear and see him perform.



“I used to help my mom sell, and I was loving it. I used to sing, and girls loved the music, so they used to come and buy more so that they could get the chance to listen to me and look directly into my face.”



Having grown up and finally pursuing his dream of being a musician, the artiste shared an observation he made since joining the music industry



Camidoh disclosed that many Ghanaians shouldn't compare themselves to Nigerian artistes if they don't want to invest in their craft.

Speaking on Hitz FM, the artiste claimed that it is impossible to release a music video in Nigeria with a very low budget of GH¢12,000.



“In Nigeria, you pay like US$30,000 standard, US$40,000. If you want to be like them, you have to think of a US$50,000 budget for your release.



“You can't release a music video in Nigeria and think that you are going to spend GH¢12,000. Your music won't do anything. It is about putting in, that's how you make it back,” he said.







ADA/DA