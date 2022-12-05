I used to see Ebony physically and in my dreams – Iona Reine recounts

Iona Reine and Ebony Reigns

Ghanaian singer, iOna Reine, has shared some scary experiences she faced after the Late Ebony passed on in 2018.

In an adomonline.com report, the female composer disclosed that she sometimes would see the ‘Maame Hw3’ artiste smiling at her and not saying a word.



However, in a dream she recounted, she said, “it was a weird dream. She [Ebony] was pregnant and teaching in a classroom.”



Iona described waking up with sharp pains in her chest when she dreamt of Ebony until she thought it had gone far, and she requested spiritual assistance.



“At a point, it became very scary. Even when I was doing something, I see her standing by. In one of the dreams, she had come back and some people were chasing us and took her away.



“The pain I felt in the dream when I woke up, I felt the same chest pain and at that point, I knew I had to get spiritual help,” she said.



According to Iona, she sought the help of some pastors who prayed with her and she has since not seen the late Ebony Reigns again.

When asked if she had approached Ebony's family about the issue, the budding artiste replied that people would have thought she was doing it for attention.



“The reason is that Ghanaians can easily misinterpret your intentions. They can attribute it to me wanting fame or chasing clout, so I kept quiet and dealt with it myself,” she said.



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/DA