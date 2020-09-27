I used to sleep on an empty stomach – Delay reveals

TV host and businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has shared a touching story on the challenges she faced in life.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the host of the Delay Show recounted how life treated her some years ago.



She talked about how she dreamt of being one of the popular radio presenters in Accra at a time she was based in Nkawkaw.



Sadly, Delay disclosed how she slept on an empty stomach when she moved to Tema.



Looking at how far she has come in life, the renowned presenter encouraged others to keep dreaming.

She wrote on Facebook: “I’ve always been a bit too ambitious, and have never been afraid to dream big. I used to live in Nkawkaw and will dream of being a big time radio presenter in Accra!



“I used to sleep on an empty stomach in Tema and dream of running some huge business. I haven’t stopped dreaming. I’ve been dreaming a lot lately! Sometimes, all you have is a dream. KEEP DREAMING! DREAMS COME TRUE! #beinspired.”



