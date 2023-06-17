1
I used to study with candle and it will burn my hair - Akosua Hanson recounts ‘dumsor’ experience

Akosua Hanson Akosua Hanson

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Media Personality, Artistic Activist and Culture Curator, Akosua Hanson has commended government over its vision to provide 90% electricity accessibility by the close of next year.

While on the topic, she recounted some of her experiences at the University of Ghana due to unstable power supply in her quest to attain a degree.

“I remember when I was studying for exams and stuff in the University and you get light off and are using a candle. I used to study with a candle and the candle will burn my hair just to get some education,” Miss Hanson told Thelma Tackie on the GTV Breakfast Show.

According to the Media Personality, the world is a global village, and access to electricity is a driving force to enable Ghanaians to compete with others globally.

Meanwhile, she lamented the recent unstable power supply to households and called on government to make it affordable as much as making it accessible for all.

