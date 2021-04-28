I used to think I was a workaholic until I met Wizkid – Possigee

Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer Possigee has praised the work ethics of Nigerian music star Wizkid.

In a conversation with Daryl Doku on the MultiCDB channel monitored by GhanaWeb, Possigee said he has been wowed by Wizkid’s dedication to his work.



The Nigerian musician is currently in the country and according to Possigee, the initial plan was to spend a month on his works but they have exceeded the period as the musician is keen on producing the best works.



“All of the artiste are difficult to work with. They are pros now so they want to go over the line again and again. I thought I was workaholic until Wizkid eight years ago. When he came to Ghana, we intended to have a studio session for a month and we are in three months now. We can start early in the afternoon and record till daybreak.



Possigee also revealed the most difficult aspect of beat-making, stressing that every aspect of the job is demanding.

“All parts of sound engineering are challenging. From marketing the beat to everything. People tend to discourage people when they want to work with you. People just discredit for them to get the work done by them so I would all part of the job is challenging.



He also spoke about his major issue with most Ghanaians which is their dislike for what he believes to be the truth.



“Some Ghanaians don’t like to tell the truth, when you tell the truth they will attack you,” he said.



