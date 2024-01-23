I used to wash my ex-boyfriend's father's underwear - Aba Dope

Aba Dope is a Social Media influencer

Ghanaian TikTok star and lifestyle influencer, Aba Dope, has opened up about her past relationships, revealing how she was deceived by her ex-boyfriend, who married a Turkish woman after travelling abroad.

She made this revelation in a candid interview with Bella Mundi on the “Day Show," where she recounted her biggest mistake and the lessons she learned from it.



Aba Dope said she was in love with a man when she was in nursing school, and she used to visit him at his family home and help his mother cook for the whole family.



However, things turned sour when her boyfriend travelled overseas and informed her that he had married a Turkish citizen.



“So I was in love with a man when I was in nursing school. And whenever we vacate, I always go and visit him over there. One day he told me he had gotten a visa and was travelling. When he got there, he called me and told me he was now married to a Turkish,” she said.



She added that she felt hurt by the fact that she had to do strenuous tasks like grinding pepper and washing the underwear of her boyfriend’s father.



“What pained me was that the mom was always making me grind pepper when cooking for the family. Things that I cannot even do at my own home. But when I go to the boy's mom's house, I will help her cook for a family of 12. What even got me so hurt was that the mother would make me wash the underpants and supporters of her husband,” she said.

Aba Dope, however, clarified that her ex-boyfriend had apologized and that they are still friends.



“I was heartbroken, but after I called the mum and voiced out my grievances, I was okay. I moved on and yeah, that was it.



“Oh, he apologized. I'm just telling the story because it's my past. When I need something, I'll just call him so I can say we are still friends,” she said.



