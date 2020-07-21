Entertainment

'I used to weed people’s gardens to get money for my music' – Joyce Blessing

Musician Joyce Blessing

Sensational gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing has recounted how she suffered in the past in her quest to realize her music dreams. In an interview with Sammy Baah Flex on Showbiz Agenda, the singer stated that she did not get it easy when she started her musical journey.

She revealed that she lacked funds to finance some of her projects and had to sometimes rely on working on people’s gardens to be able to get some money to go to the studio to record songs.



This came after she revealed on that same show that some of her colleague gospel artistes are fighting her spiritually using black magic. She also recounted how her divorce with her ex-husband affected her music career.



Joyce has been going through hard times of late. In a separate interview on Kingdom Plus FM, she stated that her former publicist Julie Jay has denied her access to her social media accounts, a reason why she has created new ones.

She is currently promoting her single Y’3ndanase which is gradually picking up.



Listen to the interview below:





