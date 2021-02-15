I’ve always wanted to do music - Kimmy

Germany-based Ghanaian singer, Kimmy has revealed that her dream has always been to do music.

According to the singer, her passion since childhood has always been to do music. As a young girl, she always told people around her she was going to be a singer.



“Music is something I always had a passion for but nobody understood me”, she shared.



Talking to Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show, she said, “For me, it was something that I’ve always wanted to push through because there were so many times I could have fallen out. I could’ve decided not to continue on this path but those were the things which even pushed me more and kept me going”.



Kimmy also added that because this was what she has wanted to do.

“I put my last cent into it and used everything I had to go to the studio to push my music and succeed," she remarked.



Asked what genre of music she puts herself under, she said, “you can put me in the Afrobeat genre and in different categories of Afro beats because I’m bringing a piece of everything in Afro beats”.



She asked listeners to watch out because “I am coming out with a whole new vibe of music”.