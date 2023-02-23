I've been attacked by armed men several times - Oseikrom Sikanii

Budding Ghanaian musician Oseikrom Sikanii

Budding Ghanaian musician Oseikrom Sikanii has talked about his encounters with armed robbers because of how frequently he flaunts his wealth.

According to the artiste in a 3News.com report, he was shot at once while sitting in his parked car when he noticed a tapping sound on his window.



He alleged a masked shooter stood behind his car, forcing him to step out and brandishing a pistol at him.



Oseikrom Sikanii said that instead of obeying the instruction, he accelerated and sped away, making the robber shoot at him.



When asked about his brushes with robbers while visiting a friend, Oseikrom Sika responded that the neighbourhood where he was, was notorious for similar instances.



“They are a group of people doing those things. The police reported that they arrested about 20 of them. They have robbed and killed many people because they will shoot you down if you don’t give them what they want,” he said.

While discussing his music career, he stated that breaking down boundaries in the music industry has been difficult for him since people do not take him seriously.



He argues that there is a sense that he is simply a rich person having fun with music, and he acknowledges that is how his music dreams began, but he is passionate about his craft and promises his fans an album very soon.



