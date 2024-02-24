I’ve been divorced for three years now - Trigmatic makes shocking revelation

Trigmatic and Edith married on March 25, 2017

Ghanaian rapper, Trigmatic, has openly shared that he and Edith Schandorf have officially divorced.

According to Trigmatic, the divorce which took place some three years ago, has been kept private.



“I am divorced. A lot of people don’t know; it’s not something I talk about… Yeah, it has been three years now,” he stated when D-Black brought the matter up on his Unkut show.



Comedian DKB, who was also on the show, expressed shock upon hearing the news considering his close relationship with the rapper.



“The girl I know? No, I can’t understand,” he expressed.



Asked whether his profession as an entertainer played a role in the breakdown of his marriage, Trigmatic clarified that the decision to divorce was reached amicably. He explained that he and his wife were unable to reconcile their differences during the extended period they spent together at home, particularly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No, I think COVID got us to be more at home and so… it was very peaceful though,” he explained.



Trigmatic and Edith married on March 25, 2017.



In 2020, Trigmatic took to his Instagram to celebrate the third anniversary of his marriage.



“After winning this dance, we continued dancing to the tunes of life with Godly melodies and rhythms of love. God, we're grateful for how far we’ve come and only you deserve the praise. God bless you @this.is.dita keep being special! We are in challenging times but that doesn’t stop me from celebrating you,” he captioned a wedding photo of them on the dance floor.

Asked whether he is still interested in marriage after his divorce, Trigmatic admitted to being open to marriage on condition of meeting the right person.







