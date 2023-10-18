'I've been travelling to the UK' - Kwasi Aboagye shreds Alordia's ticket-chasing jibe

Entertainment journalist Kwasi Aboagye

Entertainment journalist Kwasi Aboagye has refuted claims by Alordia, founder of Ghana Music Awards UK, that he had been pursuing him for tickets for the Ghana Music Awards UK event.

Speaking during his entertainment show on Peace FM, Kwasi Aboagye asserted that it was Alordia himself who had promised him a ticket during an interview session on Peace FM.



He emphasized that he held a ten-year UK visa, rendering the need for a visa obsolete, as he frequently travels to the UK.



"On one of the occasions, he came to ask for an interview, and he promised me that he would invite me to attend the Ghana Music Award in the UK, so I should send my details to him. I already had a UK visa for ten years.



“So, I told him I did not need a visa, and he told me he would pay for my ticket. So, don't come out and claim that I have been begging and following you for a ticket," Aboagye stated.



"If you claim I have been following you for a ticket for two years, for what? Because I have a ten-year UK visa, and I have been going there already."

Alordia, in response to Kwasi Aboagye's recent remarks about the Ghana Music Awards UK, characterized Aboagye's comments as unfounded, ridiculous, and an insult to the substantial investment made in organizing the event.



Aboagye had cast doubt on the reported £80,000 payment to musician Shatta Wale and called on UK tax authorities to investigate the event organizers over the payment.



Alordia accused Aboagye of speaking out of envy and hatred.



"Kwasi Aboagye has been chasing me over the last two years to buy a ticket for him to come to the UK. But I refused because I knew he had no good intentions for me," Alordia claimed.





