I've dreamt of making a million dollars through farming - John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, farmer cum politician, John Dumelo

Actor and NDC candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuguon constituency, John Dumelo, has revealed that he has dreams of accruing wealth through farming and not politics.

He said this in an interview on Ghana Tonight on TV3 on Monday, June 14, 2023, where he discussed his aspirations.



Dumelo emphasized that he has no intention of gaining wealth if elected as a Member of Parliament but would rather do it through farming, which he considers a lucrative business.



“Im just getting into parliament to serve my people and receive my salary as all other parliamentarians, I have dreamt of making a million dollars, through farming, but not through politics,” he said.



Reacting to the news of his rival Fred Nuamah stepping down and lending his support to him, John Dumelo stated that the process was stressful, however, he was happy that his friend finally decided to give him the needed support.

“It's been months of having a series of meetings with the various stakeholders, and everything was at the doorstep of Fred to see whether he was still going to contest or throw his support behind me. Finally, he decided that let me just step down and throw my support behind John Dumelo,” He said.



On Sunday, August 13, John Dumelo was selected as the official candidate for the NDC to run for the Ayawaso West Wuguon Constituency for the third time running. He, however, faced opposition from his friend and fellow NDC party member, Fred Nuamah who had also declared his intention to run for the seat. Fred later stepped down and backed John Dumelo for the seat.



