I've gained more money from music, but I'll still go back to school - Yaw Tog

Young rapper, Yaw Tog, has disclosed that he has plans of going back to school despite his mad love for music which takes much of his time.

The 'Sore' hitmaker told GhanaWeb that he has made a lot of money from music.



“Music is my life. Music is my business, and I have gained more money from music, but I will still go back to school," he told GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni at the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert.



The rapper who detailed how music has affected his life positivity added that he needs to work extra hard to make more money that can afford him a better education.



“I am the one to pay for my fees I need more money to pay my school fees. So right now it's like music and more money and we go to school,” he shared," he added.

Watch the video below:







OPD/BOG