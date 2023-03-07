‘I’ve got something pink that will make you smile’ – Efia Odo to Black Sherif

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Efia Odo

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Andreas Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has once again sought the attention of Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif.

This was spotted during her reaction to a recent picture Black Sherif shared on Twitter.



The Ghanaian rapper took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with the caption ‘Pink watch joker is not smiling.”



As usual, the post gathered a lot of engagement from fans who liked, shared, and retweeted.



However, Efia Odo, who seems to be a distant admirer of Black Sherif also shared his post but with an interesting caption which read, ‘I got something pink that will make you smile.’



Her statement has got netizens wondering what exactly she was referring to.

Others who think Efia Odo’s comment might be somewhat related to something sexual have asked her to keep off, as they believe the rapper is still very much young.



Black Sherif on the other hand, is yet to respond to her offer.



This isn’t the first time Efia Odo has made subtle advances at Black Sherif on social media.



Earlier in December 2022, the actress reacted to a viral photo of the rapper in which he was said to have had an erection.



“What’s that in his pocket”? Efia Odo wrote beneath the picture where Black Sherif’s alleged ‘boner’ was spotted.

Read the post below:











EB/AE