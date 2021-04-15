I’ve got the potential to win all the 3 nominations I had in the VGMA – Gyakie brags

Musician Gyakie

The daughter of veteran Highlife legend Nana Acheampong, known as Gyakie has expressed her excitement about the 3 nominations she got in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2021 (VGMA22).

“I was very excited when the nominations came out, I mean last year I was nominated for the unsung category at the VGMA21,” Gyakie said on Kastle Entertainment Show.



“So if another year has come by and still I have been recognized in the VGMA then I’m very proud of myself, I’m super excited,” Gyakie added.



In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Gyakie said she feels that she has got the potential to be a likely winner in all the 3 nominations she got at the VGMA22 despite the stiff competition from other great artistes.

“In all the 3 categories that I got nominations at the VGMA, I feel that I have the potential to win so whichever one I take home I will be very elated,” she declared.



“In the recently held 3Music Awards I was adjudged as the award winner for the emerging woman of the year,” she told the host.



Recently, Charterhouse the organizers of the annual most prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominated Gyakie for the Best New Artiste, Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song and EP of the Year categories.