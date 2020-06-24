Entertainment

I’ve had my fair share of broken hearts – Kennedy Agyapong

For many people who have not encountered the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, he may come across as a strict, probably very rigid human being, but a video that is fast going viral proves otherwise.

According to him, he has had his fair share of broken hearts, which has made him cry like a little boy in the past.



The Assin Central Lawmaker, in a hilarious video available to GhanaWeb.com, revealed that there are lots of women chasing him to have a romantic relationship with him.



Mr. Agyapong, who was speaking on Oman FM, said some years back women shunned him when he approached them for a relationship, but now the same women who gave him broken hearts are now chasing him with love proposals.



He hilariously revealed that sometimes when he considers how some of these women have turned out in their old age, he wonders if they are the same women he cried himself almost to death because they rejected his love advances



“Some years back, ladies did not want me. I had a fair share of broken hearts but now, these same ladies are the ones chasing after me. Sometimes when I look at how some of these women now ‘throw their breast over their shoulder’, I wonder if they are the same women I almost died of broken hearts over,” he told the presenter.

Kennedy Agyapong, in a related video, also cautioned women to desist from running to pastors to seek help especially when they are having issues in their marriages, adding that some of the pastors might end up sleeping with them, further complicating their lives.



He said the three things that kept a marriage was a woman who knew how to cook, is good in bed, and respects her husband.



The Assin Central MP who is on a warpath with fake pastors and has threatened to expose all of them said, “You don’t need to go to these fake pastors all because you need marriage or want to salvage your marriage. They will use and dump you. If you follow these simple steps, you will get the right man to marry you.”



Watch the video below:





