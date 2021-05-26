I’ve learnt to live life to the fullest after my son died – American celebrity stylist Tameka

Tameka Raymond [C], Doreen Avio [L]

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

American stylist Tameka has revealed that it’s been difficult losing her son in 2012 in a Jet Ski accident.

Kile Glover is the son of Tameka Raymond and a stepson to Hollywood star Usher Raymond.



The young man died alongside a second victim, a 15-year-old girl, struck by a Jet Ski while floating on an inner tube in Atlanta’s Lake Lanier.



He was pronounced brain dead and died of heart failure.



Tameka told Doreen Avio that one thing she learnt was to live life to the fullest as no day is ever promised to anyone.



“It’s just like a day at a time process but one thing I did learn is to live life to its fullest and no day is ever promised to anyone, so I just live in his honour, I feel like I owe it to him to live really full life and honor him every way I can," she said.

Tameka is in Ghana with her other son Ryan Glover to collaborate with American Football Federation to organize a football clinic.



She also used the opportunity to talk about her charity called the Kile World Foundation which is in honor of her late son.



Tameka Raymond is an American fashion stylist who has worked as a personal stylist for Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Usher, Toni Braxton, Ciara, Patti LaBelle, Nas, and many others.



Tameka married American singer, songwriter and actor Usher Raymond from 2007 to 2009.