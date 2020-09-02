I've lost interest in Vodafone Ghana Music Awards - Bulldog

Click for Market Deals →
Artiste Manager, Bulldog says he's lost interest in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
According to him, he didn't bother himself to watch this year's awards event due to his apathy towards it.
While discussing the 21st edition of the VGMA, which begun on Saturday, August 29, Bulldog told host Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's 'Best Entertainment' that the euphoria around this year's event was extremely down and he believed it's due to the lack of interest not from only him but other Ghanaians.
Watch his full submissions below:
