'I’ve made enough money to invest in work but not to spend unnecessarily’ – Black Sherif

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has given an insight into his financial status in a recent interview with Zionfelix.

When asked about whether he had lots of money, Black Sherif stated that he had enough money to push his craft forward and take care of himself, but not enough to spend carelessly.



He said, “We get cash to work and some to put the body in some place but i nor get cash to blow.”



It can be recalled that in a Castle FM interview on August 5, 2021, Black Sherif disclosed that he has introduced proper structures to enable him to spend his money wisely.



He intended to reinvest all his returns into his music career rather than using it for personal use.



“I’m making money but that’s the money I have to reinvest into my music career. At this point in my career if money comes I don’t have to chop but it should go back into the music that I’m doing I'm not spending money on myself now,” he stated.

Since his rise to fame, Black Sherif has been touted as one of the most successful new artistes in recent times, with hit songs like ‘The First and Second Sermon’ that depict the everyday hustle of ordinary Ghanaians.











