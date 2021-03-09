I've never dated Nayas - Brother Sammy

Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy has finally opened up on claims that he dated actress and Tv personality Nayas 1.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra based Kingdom Plus 101.9Fm, Brother Sammy indicated he has never seen the legs of Nayas 1.



According to the nation worshiper , he has never dated Nayas 1 and that they have never had any sexual inter course before.

It appeared that the misunderstanding between two gospel musicians Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku was because of Nayas dating both of them.



Brother Sammy however indicated, Nayas 1 is like a sister to her .