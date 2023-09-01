I’ve never wanted kids - Sister Derby

Ghanaian songstress, Sister Derby

Ghanaian singer Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby has revealed that she has never had plans to have a child of her own.

She revealed this in a tell-all session with her fans on the social media platform Snapchat. When asked if she had a child, Sister Derby replied that she didn’t intend to have any children of her own.



Sister Derby, however, added that she does love children and wouldn't mind taking care of some.



“I don’t and I've never wanted one. I however take care of some children because I love them” she posted.



Meanwhile, many on social media chided the fan for asking the question, igniting the age-old culture of some questions being taboo to ask.



Sister Derby's candidness about her personal choice regarding motherhood sheds light on the diversity of perspectives and choices that exist in society today.



