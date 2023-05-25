I’ve not been signed onto a label for 10 years – Efya Nocturnal

Efya

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress, Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor better known by her stage name Efya Nocturnal has revealed that she’s been an independent artist for the past 10 years without external help.

According to the award-winning musician, she has been pushing her music carrier single handedly.



“…I’m fighting a good fight, I’ve been an independent artist for 10 years. I never got signed to a label because I want the best deal for myself. Now, my catalogue is very tight right now, so at this point I will get the best value for my catalogue. But for the ones coming, we want to make it that they won’t go through the same thing that we went through because God put us here for a purpose. I pray that as we move forward, there will be more support,” Efya Nocturnal told Kwame Bee, Host of Diwulane Mu show on Kasapa 102.5FM.

The sensational vocalist returned to the music business in May 2022 with his single called “Super Super”.