I’ve not breached copyright laws with my ‘Jerusalem Soup’ cover version – Ajeezay

Ajeezay De NonfaKing

Ghanaian comedian, Ajeezay De NonfaKing, Known in real life as Nathaniel Mensah says he has not infringed on any copyright laws by doing the cover version of a popular South African song ‘Jerusalem’.

Speaking with Amansan Krakye on Kastle Edzidzipa monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Ajeezay said his Jerusalem soup cover version has not breached any of the copyright laws since he hasn’t claimed to be the original composer of the song.



“I have not been contacted by Master KG to register his displeasure for doing the cover version of his song. I think that since I didn’t upload the song on any of the digital marketing platforms I have not breached the copyright regulations,” he revealed.



When asked how he came up with the Jerusalem Soup song, Ajeezay said “I didn’t plan to do this in the first place. I was somewhere listening to music when I heard the Jerusalem song being played.

“So I started singing along and then suddenly I realized I was saying things like ab3 nkwan, nkruma nkwan, ab3 nsuo then I decided to go to my friend’s studio to record it,” Ajeezay told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM.



He added “So far this is the biggest cover version that I have done and it has gone viral. In less than a month I have over 200k views on YouTube and the song is being played at every occasion both in Ghana and abroad.”